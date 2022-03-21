LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of LFST opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after buying an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,583,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

