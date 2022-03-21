Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells $538,160.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Saffire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life Storage alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00.

Shares of LSI opened at $134.36 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.