Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LCRTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

