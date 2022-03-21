Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.13.

NYSE LDOS opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Leidos by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Leidos by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

