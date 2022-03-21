Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.