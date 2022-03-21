Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

