Laurentian Trims K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Target Price to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBL. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL stock opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.