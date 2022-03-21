Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,243 shares of company stock worth $1,954,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $21,446,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

