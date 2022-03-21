Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) vs. Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Financial Review

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kopin alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Photronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Photronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility & Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64% Photronics 10.05% 6.66% 5.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 5.70 -$13.73 million ($0.15) -18.80 Photronics $663.76 million 1.63 $55.45 million $1.16 15.14

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats Kopin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.