KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $42.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.22 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

