Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 3,900 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.13% of Limbach worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,585. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

