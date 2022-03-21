Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 million, a PE ratio of -545,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

