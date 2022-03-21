Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

KGSPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

