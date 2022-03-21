Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

KWS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.47) to GBX 3,300 ($42.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.86) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.58).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,402.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.89. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($43.77).

In related news, insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($36.46) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($91,011.50). Also, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,379.71).

About Keywords Studios (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.