KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $181,634,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 23,735,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731,970. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

