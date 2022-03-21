KeyCorp Cuts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $200.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $162.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Herc has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

