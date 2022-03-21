KeyCorp Comments on Lennar Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

LEN stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lennar by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

