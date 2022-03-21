KeyCorp Comments on Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Asana in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,250,000 shares of company stock worth $371,350,000 and sold 96,319 shares worth $5,945,358. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

