Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 39,927 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,927 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

