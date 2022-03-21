Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $155.58 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

