Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF opened at $27.42 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.