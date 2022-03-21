Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period.
Shares of UTF opened at $27.42 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.