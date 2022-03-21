Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $219.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

