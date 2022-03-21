Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.91 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

