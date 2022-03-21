Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

