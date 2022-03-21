Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 93,256 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

ICE opened at $136.90 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

