Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $271.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

