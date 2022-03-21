Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

RTH opened at $184.43 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $158.47 and a one year high of $199.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26.

