Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $406.39 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average of $425.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

