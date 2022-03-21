Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $141.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $156.15.

