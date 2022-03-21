Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -753.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

