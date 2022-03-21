Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 147,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $57.71.

