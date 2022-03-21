Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

