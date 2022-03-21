Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

