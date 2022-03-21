Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €795.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €795.00 ($873.63) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €788.17 ($866.12).

Shares of Kering stock traded up €11.00 ($12.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €604.50 ($664.29). 337,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €632.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €658.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

