Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEL. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

KEL traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.56. The company had a trading volume of 338,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

