Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

