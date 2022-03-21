Karat Packaging (KRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $384,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

