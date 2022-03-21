JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $16.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

