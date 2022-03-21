JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €160.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

