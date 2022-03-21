JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target to €147.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Solvay stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Solvay has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

