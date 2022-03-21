Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,517,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,531,000 after buying an additional 381,487 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.