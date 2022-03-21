Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

