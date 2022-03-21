JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. 56,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 370,249 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JOANN by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $501.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.02.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

