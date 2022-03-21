JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 230.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,310. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

