Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Hold

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP opened at $105.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.