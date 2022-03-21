Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tattooed Chef in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTCF. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,470,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 108.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

