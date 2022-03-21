Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €179.36 ($197.10).

HNR1 opened at €143.35 ($157.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €161.66. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

