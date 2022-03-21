Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Announces Earnings Results

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JANX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,126. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

