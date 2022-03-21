Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) vs. Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Critical Survey

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jade Art Group and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jade Art Group and Exponent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exponent $466.27 million 11.34 $101.20 million $1.90 53.41

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Exponent 21.70% 25.48% 16.06%

Summary

Exponent beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

