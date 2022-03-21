Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

IVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.56. 1,055,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,792. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.24. The company has a market cap of C$13.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.93.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

